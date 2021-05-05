Alberta man killed in suspected bear attack near Waiparous

Police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was found dead near Waiparous Creek, northwest of Calgary, which officials believe was the result of a bear attack.

Cochrane RCMP were notified of a missing person on Tuesday and a search was launched involving a helicopter and a police dog.

Police said an area man had gone for a run and failed to return.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, he was found deceased just off Moss Trail, which has been closed while officials investigate.

Friends and social media posts have identified the victim as Dr. David Lertzman, an assistant professor at the University of Calgary.

Lertzman talked about his love for the outdoors in a video posted online April 21.

"I'm greeting you from the eastern slopes of Canada's Rocky Mountains in southern Alberta," says the bearded Letzman, who is wearing a tuque and standing in a snow-covered forest.

He says he works in the field of "sustainability, leadership development and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples."

"I'm also a long-term martial arts practitioner, Qigong, and meditation instructor," he said.

"This is my temple, it's the dojo," he added, motioning to the trees around him. "Folks, if you have a dream, if you have the drive, the determination, sincere questing spirit, fierceness and the humility, this is the place to do it. You can achieve just about anything."

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is working with RCMP and the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death. Wildlife officers are also searching for the bear.

Waiparous Creek is about 70 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

Dangerous wildlife can be reported through the 24-hour Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.