Alberta man stole more than $160K from his employer: RCMP

A 43-year-old hotel employee in Stettler, Alta. has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $160,000 from his workplace.

RCMP arrested the man on April 18 after first receiving a report of a "significant fraud" in June 2022.

Police allege the man transferred the money from the hotel, which was not named, to his personal bank account.

He has been charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

He has been released from custody and is set to appear at the Stettler Court of Justice on May 11.

Stettler is located roughly 180 kilometres south of Edmonton.