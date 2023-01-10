Alberta man wanted for sexual assault arrested in Victoria

An Alberta man who was wanted on a range of warrants was arrested by Victoria police on New Year's Day.

Police say they spotted the man around 9 p.m. at Clover Point when they noticed a man smoking what appeared to be cannabis in a parked car.

The officer approached the man, whose vehicle did not have a front licence plate, and began to speak with him.

When the officer checked the lone licence plate on the vehicle, they discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Edmonton.

The officer then went to arrest the man, who said that he had a replica handgun with him.

When the officer tried to place him in handcuffs, the man began to struggle, prompting the officer to call in backup.

"Additional officers, including an officer with the Integrated Canine Service (ICS), attended and worked to assist in getting the man into handcuffs," said VicPD.

One VicPD member ended up using a Taser to apprehend the man.

The man was then taken to hospital, which VicPD says is protocol whenever a Taser is used, where he was looked over for potential injuries related to the conductive energy weapon, as well as an injury to one of his fingers.

After he was medically cleared, he was brought to VicPD cells.

Once police identified the man, they learned that he was also wanted for several other charges outside of Victoria, including for sexual assault, sexual interference and failure to appear in court. He was also on a court-ordered condition not to possess imitation firearms or any other weapon.

VicPD says he has now been charged with possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching a release order, in addition to his previous charges.