Alberta man wanted on attempted murder charges now in custody: RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
RCMP in Alberta say a man wanted on a warrant for attempted murder is now in custody.
Mounties said 38-year-old Ryan Cameron Bain of Calgary turned himself in to the Medicine Hat Police Service on Tuesday. He was wanted on two counts of attempted murder and other charges in connection with a double stabbing at a campground in Okotoks, Alta., on March 20.
The charges have not been proven in court.
RCMP officers in Okotoks were called to the campground scene on Sunday at 6:15 a.m., where they found a man and woman had been stabbed multiple times. The victims were taken to hospital and are currently in stable condition.
RCMP said there was a possibility Bain may have been heading to Winnipeg following the incident.
