Alberta man wanted on sexual assault warrant also charged with drug trafficking

A northern Alberta man wanted on warrants for sexual assault was charged with drug trafficking.

Dextar Mikenas, 33, was arrested in Grande Prairie on Aug. 30.

Police searched his hotel and said they found cocaine, Xanax, fentanyl and an unknown substance.

He was also charged with flight from a police officer.

Police did not give more information about the sexual assault charge.

Mikenas is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.