Police say a man wearing a COVID-19 mask that resembled a Ku Klux Klan hood in the town of Grimshaw last month will not be charged.

The incident happened on Jan. 8 at the Grimshaw post office.

Mounties said they had identified a suspect in the matter on Jan. 9, and did interviews.

Police claim the man was wearing a pillow case as a COVID-19 mask.

No charges will be laid in the incident because police said there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction for any Criminal Code offence. The decision was made in consultation with the Alberta Crown prosecutor’s office.

No further information will be released in the case.