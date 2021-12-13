Alberta man who had murder charge stayed in ex-wife's death wanted in connection with Sask. sex assaults

Arrest warrants have been issued for a 47-year-old man, who previously had his murder charge stayed in connection to his ex-wife's death in Calgary, on sexual assault offences from years back.

The Saskatoon Police Service confirms warrants have been issued for Kenneth Dauphinais in relation to the investigation into sexual assaults of a woman that took place in that city in 2007 and 2008.

Dauphinais has been recently living in the town of Milk River in southern Alberta but he's known to have ties to Calgary, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

According to Saskatoon police officials, the wanted man may be active on online dating websites.

In 2018, Dauphinais, who lived in Winnipeg at the time, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his ex-wife in 2002. The 24-year-old woman was found dead in her home in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Citadel. Responding officers found her three young children alive in the home.

The second-degree murder charge against Dauphinais was stayed in February of this year. The Crown's decision to not seek a conviction came months after the presiding justice determined evidence gathered in a 'Mr. Big' sting operation with undercover officers was inadmissible for trial.

Anyone with information regarding Dauphinais' whereabouts is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.