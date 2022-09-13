Alberta man who killed infant son sentenced to 7 years

The man who killed his one-year-old son and assaulted another child in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., in 2019 was sentenced to seven years in prison on Tuesday.

Damien Starrett "punched, kicked, stomped in the head" of his son Ares Starrett, a judge said when he found him guilty of manslaughter in June.

Starrett was sentenced to seven years, but with credit for poor treatment at Edmonton Remand Centre and the following restrictive bail conditions, his sentence was reduced to approximately 4.5 years.

