Alberta man with 87 warrants, drugs busted after running a stop sign: RCMP

A 47-year-old man from rural Alberta is in jail, facing more than 90 charges, after he was pulled over for allegedly failing to obey a stop sign.

The arrest happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the town of Vermilion, about 190 kilometres east of Edmonton.

"Officers conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle and initiated an investigation which initially revealed the lone male occupant had an outstanding warrant and a suspended licence," Cpl. Gina Slaney wrote in a Monday news release.

"Further investigation determined the male had provided a false name, was breaching his conditions, had numerous warrants, and there was a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine located within the vehicle."

It turned out the man had 87 warrants.

He was also charged with:

Possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking;

Obstructing a police officer;

Identity theft;

Two counts of fail to comply with a release order;

Fail to obey a stop sign.

The accused, from Elk Point, Alta., has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in a Lloydminster courtroom on Tuesday.