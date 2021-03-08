Peter Reid has terminal cancer and his wife is a cardiology technician at Rockyview General Hospital who has not been vaccinated.

Reid said his metastatic gallbladder cancer, which has no cure puts him in the high risk category when it comes to COVID-19.

The 64-year old was given one year to live by doctors last August.

He believes all healthcare workers, including his wife should be vaccinated before shots are offered to anyone in the general public.

“She goes to work, she’s a very hard worker and she comes home and there is concern, since I am very compromised,” said Reid.

“And the concern is real," he added. "This isn’t an imagined thing, and I think it's a very easy fix.”

Reid believes vaccine clinics should be set up in hospitals so any healthcare workers who have not been inoculated, can be.

“It is wearing on us, wearing on her definitely,” said Reid.

Reid says his wife was scheduled to be vaccinated in January, under Phase 1 of the province's vaccination plan, but with a shortage of supply from the federal government’s procurement plan, her inoculation was pushed to a later date.

Alberta Health Services says healthcare workers like Reid’s wife will not be vaccinated until Phase 2C.

“Healthcare workers providing direct and acute patient care who have a high potential for spread to high risk individuals, will be eligible in Phase 2C,” said AHS spokesperson James Wood.

“More detailed information will be released prior to each group becoming eligible in the phased immunization program.”

As of Saturday, 290,391 doses have been administered, with more than 90,000 people fully vaccinated.