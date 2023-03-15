Alberta man won STARS Lottery, then a decade later the service saved his life

One Didsbury man has counted his lucky stars - twice.

An Alberta man who once won the grand prize from the STARS Lottery is sharing the story of how the helicopter rescue service saved his life almost a decade later.

Neil Lunn and his wife Mona Cardinal won a $1.3 million home in Calgary from the 2014 STARS Lottery.

"When they phoned to tell me we had won, they asked if I was going to keep buying tickets," Lunn said. "I said 'Yes, because some day I might need you.'"

"You never know when you're going to need them, and I'm proof of it," he added on Wednesday from his home about 60 kilometres north of Calgary.

Just a few weeks ago, on Jan. 26, Lunn started having heart issues while at his home in Didsbury, Alta.

It was a STARS helicopter that transported him from the town's hospital to a hospital in Calgary, where he would receive further treatment.

Mid-flight the doctor, paramedic and nurse used an external pacemaker to help keep the almost 80-year-old's heart beating.

Paramedic Greg Barton says during the flight, Lunn shared with the crew that he had won the dream home nine years earlier.

"He took an interest in supporting our organization years ago and had the good fortune of winning the dream home, and now he’s laying on our stretcher with a critical issue … it was a surreal moment; I was happy to be able to help him," Barton said.

Barton, who has worked as a flight paramedic for more than 20 years, says that full-circle experience was a first for him.

As he was arriving at the hospital in Calgary, Lunn's condition suddenly worsened, making his external pacemaker vital to his survival.

"As we were transferring him to the hospital bed his heart stopped … and we were able to electrically pace him," Barton explained.

Soon after the helicopter ride, a pacemaker was implanted directly into Lunn's heart, and he says he's feeling great.

Today, safe and back at his home in Didsbury, Lunn and his wife say they plan to continue supporting the STARS Lottery every year.

"If it wasn't for STARS, he wouldn't be here," said his wife, Mona Cardinal.

STARS LOTTERY

The couple decided not to uproot to Calgary after winning the grand prize just nine years earlier, and continued to buy lottery tickets every year.

"Because someday I might need them, and I said to the guys on the helicopter (during the transport flight) today is my day," said Lunn.

He later added, "I'll keep supporting them as long as I'm here."

Lunn and Cardinal say they have already purchased their tickets for the upcoming lottery.

STARS – the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service – has three bases in Alberta, in Calgary, Edmonton and Grand Prairie.

The non-profit launched its annual lottery in 1993, which serves as its largest fundraiser.

Tickets for the 30th anniversary lottery are $30 each, or you can buy four for $75, eight for $125, 20 for $275 or 35 for $400.

Tickets for the Lucky STARS 50/50 are sold separately. Those start at $10 and the winner will take home up to $4.5 million.

To purchase tickets, you can visit StarsLottery.ca or call 1-855-782-7768.

The final day to buy tickets for the main lottery and the 50/50 is March 22.

Both draws will take place on April 5.