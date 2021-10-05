Alberta MLAs have until Oct. 25 to get vaccinated

Alberta's members of legislative assembly have until Oct. 25 to get vaccinated or else present a negative COVID-19 test every three days, according to UCP House Leader Jason Nixon.

"Any member that is returning to this assembly that is not double vaccinated will be required to take a test every 72 hours," said Nixon.

The Official Opposition New Democrats have said all members of its caucus are vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Nixon said that all United Conservative Party MLAs except for one have had at least a first dose of vaccine.

"One individual who was working through a medical process with their doctors around some individual medical history," Nixon told reporters Tuesday.

Nixon declined to name the three MLAs with only one shot, but said they are all expected to have had a second dose when the legislature resumes Oct. 25.

Nixon also said capacity limits inside the chamber will increase given current vaccination rates and policies.