Alberta mother and child found dead, RCMP investigating
Brooks RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a woman and her eight-month-old daughter were found inside a home on Saturday evening.
Officials say police were called to the scene, at a home in Newell County, Alta., at about 8 p.m. on May 7.
RCMP say a man had arrived at the home and discovered the bodies of the woman and child, who was his daughter.
"Major crimes investigators were contacted to assist with the investigation and a search of the area located a deceased male a short distance away," RCMP said in a release.
The deceased male is believed to be the brother of the female victim and police say he died of self-inflicted injuries.
Police say there is no risk to the public, but call the situation "a tragic loss of life."
"(These are) very difficult circumstances for the family and community of the victims," said Staff Sgt. Erick Youngstrom of the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit.
"We will be continuing to investigate and seeking to determine what took place. The family has asked for privacy at this time."
An autopsy is scheduled to take place on May 10.
The identities of the victims are not being released.
