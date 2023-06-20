iHeartRadio

Alberta NDP election win in Calgary-Glenmore confirmed via judicial recount


According to the Elections Alberta website, "If the difference between the votes for the candidate with the highest number of votes and the candidate with the next highest number of votes is 100 or less, the returning officer shall conduct a full official count."

A judicial recount has confirmed an election win for the Alberta NDP in Calgary-Glenmore.

The United Conservative Party requested a third recount in the riding after a close vote in last month's provincial election.

The judicial count found Nagwan Al-Guneid won by 48 votes for the New Democrats.

She beat UCP incumbent Whitney Issik.

In a statement, Issik congratulated Al-Guneid on the win, saying the "electoral process carried out by Elections Alberta was fair and well done."

Results of a judicial recount in the riding of Calgary-Acadia are expected Friday. 

12