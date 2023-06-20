Alberta NDP election win in Calgary-Glenmore confirmed via judicial recount

A judicial recount has confirmed an election win for the Alberta NDP in Calgary-Glenmore.

The United Conservative Party requested a third recount in the riding after a close vote in last month's provincial election.

The judicial count found Nagwan Al-Guneid won by 48 votes for the New Democrats.

She beat UCP incumbent Whitney Issik.

In a statement, Issik congratulated Al-Guneid on the win, saying the "electoral process carried out by Elections Alberta was fair and well done."

Results of a judicial recount in the riding of Calgary-Acadia are expected Friday.