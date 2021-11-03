Alberta NDP requests performance audit of UCP government leaders during 4th wave

Alberta’s NDP says it is requesting a performance audit of the government of Alberta’s pandemic response to the fourth wave in August.

The official opposition is asking Doug Wylie, the auditor general, which government official was in charge while Premier Jason Kenney was on vacation, as case counts climbed and hospital admissions ticked upwards.

The letter was sent to Wylie’s office Wednesday, asking for a performance review of the premier’s office.

“Assuring that there is appropriate legal authority to act in government as members of Executive Council is a critical element of our machinery of government to ensure stability and continuity in the ability to make decisions and take action when needed,” read the letter, penned by NDP health and finance critics David Shepherd and Shannon Phillips.

The letter also challenges the province’s decision in June to lift all restrictions, moving to an endemic phase in managing COVID-19, despite warnings from medical experts about the potential for a fourth wave, which inevitably hit.

Kenney’s calendar had him on vacation from Aug. 13 to 30.

While away, Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews would oversee all government planning. Kenney however did say his vacation was a working one, and he was in constant contact with his cabinet colleagues, despite his calendar not showing that.

“We write this letter, and are requesting a performance audit, to ascertain whether the Government of Alberta followed established protocols to ensure that appropriate authority was vested in a Minister who could be regularly briefed and make decisions on behalf of the government and the Premier,” read the letter.

This also comes as the premier was criticized for comments made in the legislature during a COVID-19 response debate on Monday night.

"Had there been further recommendations later in August to take additional measures, I would have immediately convened a cabinet committee meeting to approve those," said Kenney.

Kenney suggested Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw did not bring forward “further recommendations” at the height of the fourth wave this summer.

Hinshaw is tasked with making recommendations to the provincial COVID cabinet committee, where it is considered for implementation.

Experts are criticizing Kenney’s attempt to shift blame for the province’s poor response efforts in the fourth wave in August onto Hinshaw.

“If the premier and the minister of health are getting poor advice from their chief medical officer of health, then it's their responsibility to get themselves better advice,” said University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young.

“This is on them and they cannot be allowed to shift the blame to Dr. Hinshaw.”

Young believes that Hinshaw has not fought back against criticism from elected provincial officials.

“Dr. Hinshaw has up to this point proven to be very willing to accept the blame shifting that the government has engaged in,” she said.

“I'm surprised by this. We're in a situation in Alberta right now, where this fundamental bargain between the senior public servant and the Cabinet has been broken.”

Both Kenney and Hinshaw are expected to address reporters Wednesday afternoon.