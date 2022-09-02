Alberta parents fear running up debts to cover rising school costs: survey

New data released this week suggests that as many as one-in-four Alberta parents and students are worried that they will need to consider going into debt to pay for education costs this year.

Bromwich+Smith, a team of licenced insolvency trustees and debt relief specialists, says its Stressed By The Bell survey found a majority of Alberta parents are anxious about inflation and how it will affect their ability to manage education costs this school year.

The survey, which was conducted online between Aug. 10 and 12, paid special attention to some of the different challenges facing parents in Canada, such as record inflation and "a patchwork of back-to-school policies."

Bromwich+Smith says the return to class is always a stressful time for many families.

"With classrooms at their highest capacity since 2019 and inflation the biggest back-to-school story, our survey shows parents and students alike are overburdened with all things financial," said Laurie Campbell, Bromwich+Smith's director of client financial wellness.

The survey also found that 80 per cent of parents and students in Alberta expect that prices will increase because of lingering supply chain issues.

But even with a lot of concerns, the poll also found many Alberta parents are using the current climate to teach their children about financial planning and budgeting. Bromwich+Smith says some parents are even taking the time to learn a thing or two themselves.

"It's important to know your upfront costs and finances, set a budget, shop around and create a school spending fund," said Campbell.

The survey was conducted among a sample of 1,508 Canadians and carries a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Details of Bromwich+Smith's survey is as follows: