Alberta Parks launches new website for camping reservations

Campers wanting to book a site at an Alberta Parks campground will have to sign up for a new account and use a different website.

Reservations open next week but people can create their new account now and take a look at the new website, shop.albertaparks.ca.

Those familiar with the old booking system will notice new features including an easier way to find last-minute spots for the weekend and the ability to pay online for additional camping units on a site.

Tyler Dixon, an Alberta Parks ambassador, got a sneak peek at the site and says it will take people a while to get used to the new look, but it’s a little more streamlined and user friendly than the old one.

The new feature he’s most excited about is the ability to create your favorites list.

“If you go to a new campground you’re not familiar with, you can create a list so if you go back next season you don’t have to guess what site you liked,” Dixon said.

Previously, he said he used to make his own list on his phone but having it available on one site makes it more convenient.

Dixon says the “Camping This Weekend” feature is another welcome addition. That feature shows people which campsites are available for the upcoming weekend; a valuable tool for last-minute planners.

The only thing missing, according to Dixon, is the ability to purchase your Kananaskis Conservation Pass while booking your campsite.

New reservations rules

According to Alberta Parks, reservations can still be made 90 days in advance for individual and backcountry camping, and 180 days for group and comfort camping.

Campers are now limited to booking 10 consecutive nights, as opposed to 14.

To prevent people from booking more dates than they need, which tends to happen during peak periods, campers who book 90 days in advance will not be able to change their arrival or departure date for 31 days. You can still cancel your reservation at any time.

Reservations cannot be moved or changed until the entire length of your stay is within the 90-day booking window.

The new website opens for bookings at 9 a.m. on Feb. 20, which is the first date campers will be able to reserve a site for the May long weekend.