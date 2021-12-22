Alberta Parks looks to halt mad rush to book campsites with staggered approach

Prospective campers in Alberta's provincial parks have grown accustom to circling their calendar at the same time as everyone else in the hope of securing a coveted spot for a coveted time, but a new system is expected to reduce some potential stress.

Ahead of the 2022 camping season, Alberta Parks has announced it will now permit individual and backcountry campsite reservations up to 90 days in advance and 180 days ahead of the arrival date for group and comfort camping.

Advance bookings, with consideration for the new reservation windows, will be made available online or by phone each day as of 9 a.m.

Alberta Parks has also reduced the maximum length of reservation from 16 consecutive days to 10 for 2022. Campers may stay up to 16 days at a single site but they will need to have two separate reservations to do so.

Officials say the changes are in response to increased demand for campsites in the province.

For additional details on the new approach to booking, visit Alberta Parks online reservations.