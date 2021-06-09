Alberta passes motion to combat hate crimes across province

The killing of four members of the Afzaal family in London, Ontario on Sunday has prompted a call for action against hate crimes in Alberta.

After the NDP called for an emergency debate on Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney introduced a motion to strengthen law enforcement and education to combat Islamophobia and bigotry in the province.

The premier called the attack in London a brutal act of Islamophobic terrorism.

“This stands as the most vile and lethal violent hate crime targeting Muslim Canadians in our history,” said Kenney.

Rod Loyola, MLA for Edmonton-Ellerslie said Albertans have a lot of work to do. Today he urged that his colleagues put their ideological differences aside and called upon the government to do more to strengthen legislation on hate crimes.

“This is a direct attack on our women, our partners, the people that work with us day in and day out to make sure that - that we are a strong community. I am absolutely heartbroken,” said Loyola.

Loyola also called for more support when it comes to the victims of hate motivated crimes. He said Alberta needs a provincial hate crimes unit.

The motion introduced Tuesday will see Alberta’s anti-racism advisory council study hate crimes that target religious and ethnic minorities.

The premier says new legislation that works to the prevention and prosecution of hate crimes will be announced in the coming days.