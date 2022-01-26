Alberta pauses proposed traffic court changes for up to 120 days

Alberta is pausing a move to Phase 2 of the Provincial Administrative Penalties Act and Justice Transformation Initiative next month, which would have replaced traffic court with an online process.

"We have heard the concerns Albertans raised when a training document was reported on. It’s important that people understand the training document did not reflect what the program is and what the benefits are for Albertans," read a joint statement from Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney and acting Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Sonya Savage.

"We will take the next 90 to 120 days to ensure that we communicate and consult with Albertans and they are educated on the changes proposed in Phase 2. We will listen to what Albertans have to say and we will share the benefits of these changes with them."

The changes were proposed to streamline the process and free up more court and policing resources, according to the government, but the plan drew sharp criticism.

"In essence what it is that, instead of you having the right to a trial, you do not get to go to trial. Instead of being presumed innocent until proven guilty, you're presumed guilty until proven innocent," Charlie Pester, a former police officer who currently fights traffic tickets with POINTTS Calgary earlier told CTV News.

The province said about two million traffic tickets would be diverted away from court by the move, freeing up at least 10 prosecutors who would be able to handle criminal matters instead.

“We’re spending $10 million to hire 50 new prosecutors and support staff, and prioritizing their placement to better serve rural Albertans," read the statement.

"We’ve introduced remote hearings, trials, and sentencings, and allowed for the email filing of court documents. What is clear is the status quo is not working. It’s not working for our police who are caught up for hours waiting in courts. It’s not working for our court system that is forced to delay serious criminal matters to address speeding tickets. And, it’s not working for those Albertans living with the consequences of crime in their lives and communities."

The statement added "Albertans will always have the right to challenge tickets, and due process under the law."

"Albertans will always have the ability to dispute fines or make their payments quickly and efficiently," it read.

"Our government is committed to ensuring that we fix the very real problem facing our justice system. We need our police to fight crime, not sit in courtrooms; and we need our courts to prosecute real criminals."