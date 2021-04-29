Alberta pediatricians seek tighter COVID-19 restrictions, say kids increasingly at risk

Alberta's pediatricians are urging Premier Jason Kenney to immediately bring in new public-health measures to better protect children from COVID-19.

The doctors, in a public letter, say the dominance of the more infectious virus variants can have serious health consequences for the young, such as a serious pediatric illness causing inflammation of body organs including the heart and brain.

They are urging Kenney to further shut down businesses and provide supports, including paid sick leave, to those affected.

The letter is sent on behalf of 300 members of the Alberta Medical Association who practise pediatric medicine.

Kenney has said the province might increase health restrictions in areas with fast-rising cases.

But he has also said existing rules would work if more people would follow them.