Alberta Phase 2B vaccination appointments now available online through AHS

Alberta has made vaccination appointments available for online bookings across the province through Alberta Health Services as part of its Phase 2B vaccination rollout.

Previously, the appointments for those born in 1963 or earlier could only be booked through a pharmacy in Alberta's three largest cities.

Phase 2B also includes residents between the ages 16 to 64 who have a medical history that includes cancer treatment, transplant surgery, dementia, disability or pregnancy among other conditions listed.

Visit the province's vaccine program website to see a full list of eligible conditions.

Appointments can be made online through AHS or by phoning 811.

Alberta Health says additional birth years for those with underlying health conditions will be added in the coming days, based on vaccine supply.

The province says that by April 23, all Albertans born in 2005 or earlier with eligible high-risk underlying health conditions will be able to book an appointment through pharmacies and AHS.