Alberta pledges $13.7M for modernization of Acme School

Alberta's provincial government has announced a $13.7 million injection for Acme School.

The money will go toward modernizing the school, which teaches K-6 and high school students, over a three-year period.

"The much-needed modernization of Acme School and the development of the Acme School and Innovation Centre will help students gain the knowledge and skills needed to form a strong foundation for successful and fulfilling lives, create job opportunities and benefit the region for years to come,” said Education Minister Adriana LaGrange in a Tuesday news release.

The government says the modernized school will offer training for students in a variety of job-specific skills, including agriculture and manufacturing.

"Projects like this one will increase students’ exposure to a diverse range of skills and interests and give them opportunities to learn in environments that prepare them for their futures," Finance Minister Travis Toews in a news release.

The money for modernizing Acme School is a part of the province's 2022 budget, which included an allocation of $251 million over three years for projects such as this.

The village of Acme is located about 60 kilometres northeast of Calgary.