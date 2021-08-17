Alberta police recover nearly $1M in trailers, vehicles stolen across the prairies

Two Medicine Hat, Alta. residents face several charges after allegedly stealing holiday trailers and reselling them with fraudulent vehicle identification number stickers.

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), the duo was involved in the theft of at least 13 holiday trailers, multiple campers, multiple cargo trailers, a sports car and motorbikes that were sold across Western Canada beginning in December 2020.

The total estimated value of the stolen items is $970,000.

The suspects allegedly relocated and resold the trailers, campers and vehicles, at significant discounts, using fraudulent VIN stickers to mislead the buyer.

"This was a complex, coordinated scheme that undoubtedly ruined many family’s summer vacation plans. However, the impact of organized crime extends beyond the victim, and is a cost that society collectively bears," said Supt. Dwayne Lakusta, ALERT CEO.

Nathan Herter, 36, was arrested on June 18 in Medicine Hat and subsequently charged with:

Theft over $5,000;

Possession of break-and-enter tools;

Suspended driving; and,

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Matthew Hillier, 36, was arrested in late June in Hope, B.C. He faces charges of theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

ALERT officials say a search of one of the suspect's home resulted in the seizure of materials for making fake VIN stickers.

During the three-month investigation into the thefts, police recovered stolen trailers and campers in the following locations:

Sylvan Lake, Alta.

Lacombe County, Alta.

Langdon, Alta.

Cypress County, Alta.

County of Forty Mile, Alta.

Brock, Sask.

Tompkins, Sask.

Hope, B.C.

Kelowna, B.C.

The recovered trailers and campers had been stolen from:

Redcliff, Alta.

Dunmore, Alta.

Lacombe, Alta.

Medicine Hat, Alta.

Red Deer, Alta.

Strathmore, Alta.

Lethbridge, Alta.

Drumheller, Alta.

Regina, Sask.

Swift Current, Sask.

Investigators believe there may be additional stolen trailers that have yet to be located. Anyone who believes they may have unknowingly purchased a stolen trailer is asked to contact the ALERT southeast Alberta regional property crime unit at 403-529-8481.