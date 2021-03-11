The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police (AACP) and the Alberta Federation of Police Associations (AFPA) are calling on the province to consider including frontline first responders in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

In a joint news release, the AACP and AFPA acknowledged Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and her team for their dedication in response to the pandemic.

"The AACP and AFPA recognize that many challenges and considerations must be evaluated when planning Alberta’s vaccine rollout, including the need to ensure our most at-risk citizens remain the highest priority," the news release read in part.

"However, as we continue to work with the Government of Alberta and Alberta Health Services, we ask that additional thought is given in expanding Phase 2 to include frontline first responders."

The AACP and AFPA say they look forward to discussing the issue with the provincial government to determine how first responders can be considered a priority in Alberta's vaccine rollout.

"Timely vaccination not only assists in mitigating any adverse effects the virus may have on staffing and service levels," the release went on to say, "but also helps ensure the safety of personnel and the general public with whom they regularly interact."

On Wednesday, approximately 53,200 Albertans under the age of 64 became eligible to sign up for the newly approved vaccine.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Alberta Health for comment and will update this article if and when one is provided.