Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to give TV address before spring sitting, budget

Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to give a television address to Albertans on Wednesday evening.

Her office shared the information on social media with a link to the government's website.

It says Smith will provide an update on her government's vision and plan for the province in advance of next week's budget.

The website says the address will be carried live at 6:30 p.m. on CTV, Global and online.

Her United Conservative Party government is set to announce the budget on Feb. 29, the second day of the spring legislature sitting.

Her government is also expected to begin passing laws to make good on her plan to dismantle Alberta Health Services, the centralized body that oversees front-line health delivery in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.