Alberta Premier Danielle Smith visits Lethbridge; speaks to local chamber

Danielle Smith has made her first trip to Lethbridge since being elected premier in November.

On Monday, she gave a brief speech to the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce before having a Q-and-A with chamber members.

"We believe that you are critical parts of a healthy economy and that you need the right kind of help. Your advice makes sure that we make decisions, and that the decisions we make do what we need to do," the premier said during her speech.

While she took questions from members of the chamber, she did not answer any questions from media present at the event.

This comes on the heels of a new policy where reporters and media outlets are only allowed to ask the premier one question at events with no follow-ups.

The premier says the new rule will allow her to answer questions from more reporters, but those critical of the new policy say it will only serve to better help the government's narrative.

"She's accountable as the premier to answer media questions, so it's interesting that two weeks before the actual election (is called), she is shutting down any kind of commentary," said Trevor Harrison, political scientist and professor of sociology at the University of Lethbridge.

Lethbridge-West MLA Shannon Phillips, of the Alberta NDP, called out Smith for not answering questions from the media, saying the premier has an obligation to speak with media at public events.

"I just think it's both cowardly, but it also takes voters for granted here in Lethbridge and throughout southern Alberta. The way that we speak to the public is via the media. And we need to always be accountable," Phillips said.

Phillips was also critical of the trip as a whole, saying Smith made no new promises during her time in Lethbridge.

"We're not seeing Danielle Smith make any other infrastructure announcement here in Lethbridge or any other details in the budget because Lethbridge didn't get anything in the budget," Phillips said.

The premier was set to meet with local members of the UCP at a leader's dinner on Monday night.