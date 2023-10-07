Alberta premier joins other leaders in condemning attack on Israel

Alberta premier Danielle Smith took to social media Saturday to condemn the attack on Israel.

On X, formerly Twitter, Smith wrote, "I condemn the appalling and unprecedented acts of terror that are occurring in Israel and the region," going on to say, "Albertans mourn the loss of innocent civilian lives. We must stand firm in our fight against terrorism where it presents itself."

Calgary police said they have increased patrols around synagogues and mosques this weekend following the attacks in Israel.

CPS said they are on the lookout for suspicious activity but said so far there have been no issues.

Hate incidents and hate-motivated crimes have been on the rise in Calgary the last four years.

In 2022, the second most frequent motivator behind these crimes was religion, with the Jewish community being the most frequently targeted religious group in the city, according to Calgary Police Commission documents.