Alberta premier to announce cabinet shuffle Thursday morning

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to shuffle his cabinet with an announcement coming later Thursday morning.

A swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled for 10 a.m. in Edmonton with a new conference planned for an hour later.

No details about who is moving into what roles have been confirmed.

Ric McIver has been serving two roles since Jan. 4. He took over as minister of muncipal affairs after Tracy Allard resigned while continuing to serve as minister of transportation as well.