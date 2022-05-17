Alberta premier urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.

He's also floating the idea of a new bilateral pipeline project to help both Canada and the United States establish energy security.

Kenney is testifying today before members of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

He registered Alberta's disdain for the fact the U.S. is turning to countries like Saudi Arabia to meet its energy needs instead of his province.

Kenney has a friendly audience: in their opening remarks, both Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Sen. John Barrasso assailed President Joe Biden's decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, speaking to the hearing by video, urged the senators to embrace the idea of a Canada-U.S. "energy powerhouse."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2022.