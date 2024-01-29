Alberta preparing to unveil parental rights policy: premier

Alberta's provincial government is set to unveil its parental rights policy this week, according to comments made by Premier Danielle Smith during her weekly radio show.

"When it comes to the balancing of parental rights with kids growing into adulthood, I don't think that there's anything wrong with parents wanting to protect their child's innocence as long as possible on issues of sexuality," said Smith.

The balance the legislation will seek to achieve, Smith continued, will be between allowing a child to be who they want as they grow into adults and "making sure that the parents also have the right to ensure that materials and education and exposure to some of these discussions happen at an age-appropriate level."

In a speech to United Conservative Party delegates in November, Smith promised to keep parents in control of their child's education.

More than 3,800 people voted in favour of a non-binding resolution requiring parental consent if a child under the age of 16 wishes to use a different name or pronoun at school.

The motion was similar to legislation passed by Saskatchewan on the issues, which has drawn harsh criticism from LGBTQ advocates.

"If a parent ever wants to know about their child's sexual orientation or gender identity, all they have to do is ask them and if that child feels safe and supported and comfortable, they will share that information," said Kristopher Wells, an associate professor at MacEwan University and Canada research chair for the public understanding of sexual and gender minority youth.

"Schools are not keeping secrets from parents. They are looking after the best interests of young people who are under their duty of care," Wells said.

On Saturday, Smith said she hopes to "depoliticize" the discussion about the legislation.

"I think (Smith is) going to be in a in a tough situation no matter what she does, because there is a great contrast between the sentiment of her political base, and I think the sentiment of the wide swath of Albertans," said Duane Bratt, a political science professor at Mount Royal University.

"I don't know if there's a way of depoliticizing it, given the enormous politicization that is already out here," Bratt added.

Though the premier said the policy will be released this week, there's no indication which day it will be introduced.