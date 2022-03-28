Alberta proposes bill to merge continuing care rules, strengthen enforcement

Alberta has introduced a bill to consolidate rules on continuing care for more consistent and stronger enforcement.

Health Minister Jason Copping says the aim is to bring together six related pieces of legislation and three standards of care — some going back more than 30 years.

All care facilities — including home care, designated supported living facilities, and hospices — would be licensed and regulated.

There would be more authority for the minister to monitor and enforce standards, and penalties for violations would increase to $100,000 a day from the current maximum of $1,000.

The government says it consulted with stakeholders for more than a year before introducing the bill.

If the bill passes, regulations are to be drawn up and changes brought in as early as next spring.

“Without this new legislation, we risk gaps and inconsistencies remaining in place, and we would be unable to make transformational shifts required for system improvement” Copping told a news conference Monday before introducing the bill in the legislature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.