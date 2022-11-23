Alberta providing $10M to provincial food banks amid increased demand

After announcing plans to invest in provincial food banks during a public address broadcast throughout Alberta on Tuesday, the UCP government released more details on its plans on Wednesday morning.

The province says it will provide $10 million over two years to food banks, with the first $5 million distributed in the coming weeks and the second $5 million for use in 2022-23.

"Albertans are facing increased costs due to record inflation," said a Wednesday news release from the province.

"As many Albertans struggle to heat their homes and feed their families, more people are turning to food banks to help meet their basic needs."

Food Banks Alberta, the provincial association of food banks in Alberta, has 104 member banks.

"Additional funding to the food bank network is critical to ensuring adequate access to funding by food banks across Alberta," said CEO Arianna Scott.

"We are confident that, together, we will be able to ensure equitable access to funding for all food banks, rural and urban, increasing capacity for food banks across the province to address the rising demands."

"We all need to work together to find solutions to the root causes of food insecurity," added Calgary Food Bank president Michael Pasma.

In addition to the $10 million, the province says it's also working to "raise community awareness and involvement" for food banks and other civil service agencies by granting an additional $10 million over two years in matching funds to Alberta food banks, charities, not-for-profits and civil society organizations.

"By ensuring food banks within our province have enough resources, they will be able to support the communities and families they serve," said Jeremy Nixon, minister of social services.

To learn more about the provincial government's Affordability Action Plan you can visit Alberta.ca.