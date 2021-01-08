Some of Alberta’s biggest curling tournaments, previously scheduled for later this month, have been cancelled due to COVID-19, Curling Alberta announced Friday afternoon.

That includes the Boston Pizza Cup, the Alberta Scotties Tournament of Hearts and the Alberta Mixed Doubles Provincial Championship.

All three events were scheduled to be played in Sylvan Lake, Alta., between Jan. 25 and Feb. 5.

The cancellation was due to “Alberta’s continued state of public health emergency” and “evolving provincial health authority directives,” Curling Alberta said in a news release.

The 2021 Tim Horton’s Brier, 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, and 2021 Home Hardware Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship are scheduled to go ahead in a Calgary hub in February and March.