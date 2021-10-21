iHeartRadio

Alberta public inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign

Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton on Tuesday June 18, 2019. Alberta's oil-based economy, already reeling by reduced demand due to the novel coronavirus, is now getting a gut punch from a global price war. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Alberta's public inquiry into the role of foreign funding of campaigns opposing oilsands development has found environmental groups have done nothing wrong.

Inquiry commissioner Steve Allan says the groups behind those campaigns were within their free speech rights.

Allan also says the campaigns have not been unlawful or dishonest.

But Allan recommends a series of reforms to improve transparency in the charitable sector, as well as an industry-led campaign to rebrand Canadian energy.

The report finds that billions of dollars have flowed into Canadian environmental charities, but only a relatively small amount has been used for anti-oilsands campaigns.

It finds that, at most, foreign sources spent $3.5 million a year on such efforts.

This story was published by The Canadian Press on Oct. 21, 2021. 

