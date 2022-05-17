Alberta putting 'BA.2 wave behind,' Copping says
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Alberta is moving past the latest wave of COVID-19, the health minister said on Tuesday.
Jason Copping said the province's positivity rate of 20 per cent last week dropped for the third week in a row.
Wastewater data is also showing declines in transmission, though there are "significant amounts of virus circulating" in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary.
Hospitalizations dropped slightly again and ICU admissions remained flat, Copping and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.
"There are more signs over the past week that we're putting the BA. 2 wave behind us."
Alberta reported 55 deaths between last Tuesday and Sunday.
The province will update its COVID-19 data website on Wednesday.
