Alberta, Quebec suspects driving stolen vehicles arrested in northern Ont.

A traffic stop this week in northern Ontario led to the arrest of two people – one from Alberta, the other from Quebec – who were driving two separate stolen vehicles.

On Tuesday just before 1 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police near Cochrane stopped a pickup truck on Highway 11 because the licence plate was not registered to a vehicle.

“After police spoke with the driver, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen out of Calgary,” the OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

The 40-year-old suspect from Saint-Lambert, Que., was charged with several offences including possession of stolen property, not having insurance and driving with cannabis readily available to the driver.

A short time later, the same investigation led to an officer from the South Porcupine OPP stopping an SUV on Highway 101, east of Matheson, “as the licence plate displayed was registered to a different vehicle,” police said.

“After police spoke with the driver, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen out of Calgary.”

A 25-year-old from Calgary was charged with possession of stolen property, possessing an automobile master key and possessing break-in instruments.

Both accused persons were held in custody for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane.

