Alberta RCMP end online record checks program, glitches with technology
After just six months, the Alberta RCMP is ending its pilot program for online record checks.
The change will come into effect on March 6., and will include 12 detachments across the province currently utilizing the tool.
The program was launched in fall 2021 in an effort to provide “efficient access” to the public, a release from the Alberta RCMP read.
Due to persistent problems with the technology, RCMP said it’s become a “complex undertaking,” meaning it wouldn't be able to expand the tool throughout the province.
According to the RCMP, the last six months have been useful to them. Officers said the insight gained will help develop a more “user-friendly” platform in the future.
To get a hold of a criminal record check after the March deadline, visit your local RCMP detachment or the RCMP website for more information.
-
Growing calls to divest B.C.'s public pension fund from Russian companiesAs the Ukrainian people remain under siege, there is mounting pressure for B.C.'s public sector pension fund to divest from Russian companies.
-
Province announces funding to support visible minority youth in John Ware countryThe provincial government is giving a financial boost to program designed to help new Canadians and visible minority youth.
-
Proof of vaccine removed at non-essential services across Maritimes, but still in place at hospitals and long-term careProof of vaccine requirements have been removed at non-essential services – like gyms, restaurants and entertainment centres – across the Maritimes, and some are welcoming the change.
-
Inquest begins into fatal RCMP shooting of Maple Ridge, B.C., man with schizophreniaThe inquest into the death of a Maple Ridge, B.C., man at the hands of the RCMP began Monday in the Burnaby coroners’ court.
-
Alberta invests $7.5M to expand Red Deer Regional Airport servicesThe provincial government announced an investment of $7.5 million to expand services and infrastructure at the Red Deer Regional Airport.
-
-
Stressed at the state of the world? Here’s how to copeBetween the war in Ukraine, the pandemic, and the ongoing inquiry into the mass shooting in Nova Scotia, some Maritimers are feeling anxious — and new data suggests they’re not alone.
-
Kitchener teen wanted on robbery and weapons chargesWaterloo regional police have issued a warrant for a 15-year-old Kitchener teen in connection to an investigation involving several weapons and robbery offenses.
-
Thousands of customers without power in the Maples: Manitoba HydroManitoba Hydro said thousands of customers in northwest Winnipeg are without power Monday night.