Alberta RCMP handed out fewer tickets over holiday period compared to last year

Alberta drivers were better behaved this year over the holiday season, according to numbers released by RCMP.

During the holiday period — between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3 — RCMP handed out 1,812 traffic tickets across the province and recorded 1,952 roadway offences, down from last year's total of 2,578.

Breaking the numbers down, RCMP says 506 people were ticketed for speeding, 55 motorists were caught distracted driving, and 125 allegedly impaired drivers were given immediate roadside sanctions.

"Due to a variety of aggravating factors, of the 125 impaired drivers, 15 were also charged with criminal code impaired driving by alcohol," police said in a release.

"Another 1,251 motorists received tickets for traffic safety violations including careless driving, driving with a prohibited or suspended license, moving offences, and more."