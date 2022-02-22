Alberta RCMP investigate suspicious death at Drumheller Institution
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week for an inmate found dead at Alberta's Drumheller Institution.
RCMP said officers were called to the facility just after 1 p.m. on Monday to help EMS with a call.
Officers arrived to find one inmate, 33-year-old David James Klassen, dead.
Drumheller RCMP determined the circumstances surrounding Klassen's death are suspicious.
In a release, Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) said Klassen had been assaulted.
"Alberta RCMP major crimes unit have taken over carriage of this investigation and will be working closely with Correctional Service Canada," said RCMP in a Tuesday news release.
The CSC said Klassen had been serving a sentence of seven years, seven months and 15 days for manslaughter since March 30, 2017.
