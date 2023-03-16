Alberta RCMP investigate thefts involving 'an extremely large' amount of property

Authorities say they've recovered a significant amount of stolen property and are looking for the rightful owners as well as the suspects responsible for the thefts.

Members of the RCMP's Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit are investigating a series of break-and-enters that targeted homes and public storage lockers as far back as May 2022.

Officials haven't shared details about how or where the stolen property was recovered, but suggest anyone who rents a storage locker in Airdrie or Calgary should check on them.

"Investigations show that criminals are securing the lockers after break-ins, as to not draw attention to the crime," RCMP said in a release.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a break-and-enter should contact their local RCMP detachment or email RCMP.KSADCRT-KSADCRT.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.