Alberta RCMP issue nearly 2,300 traffic tickets during holiday blitz
Alberta RCMP say they wrote thousands of tickets and arrested more than 170 impaired drivers during an annual holiday safe driving campaign.
The service conducted the initiative between Dec. 24, 2022, and Jan. 2 and says 2,296 traffic tickets were handed out to drivers.
That's in addition to the 172 impaired drivers that were removed from the road, police say.
"Overall, 707 individuals were ticketed for speeding, 45 motorists were caught distracted driving, and 172 impaired drivers were removed from the roads by way of provincial immediate roadside sanctions," RCMP said in a release.
Police add 1,544 motorists were given tickets for other violations, including careless driving, driving with a prohibited or suspended licence, moving offences and others.
