Alberta RCMP launch app to report non-urgent crimes
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Alberta RCMP have launched a new app aimed to make it easier to report non-emergency crimes and access information.
The app, free to download on iOS and Google Play, has news releases, detachment locations and crime maps and statistics.
"Our intent with this app is to help remove barriers and access important information," said Chief Superintendent Peter Tewfik, the officer-in-charge of Alberta RCMP's Community Safety and Wellbeing branch.
The app, however, is not to be used to report urgent crimes.
"If you saw a crime in progress, please call 911," Tewfik added.
The RCMP said the app does not collect personal data or your location.
