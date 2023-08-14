Alberta RCMP officer charged with stealing evidence from Blackfalds RCMP detachment: police

An RCMP officer has been charged with theft as a result of an ongoing investigation.

In May of 2022, police say they were made aware of allegations that an officer was in possession of seized exhibits taken from the Blackfalds, Alta. detachment.

A search warrant was executed at the officer's home, and police seized the items that were believed to be stolen from the detachment.

Cpl. Brandon Smith, 44, has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He has been released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16 in Red Deer.

At the time of his arrest, Smith was an active duty officer at the Red Deer RCMP detachment.

He has been suspended with pay, and police have launched an internal investigation.