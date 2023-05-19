Alberta RCMP officer injured while conducting traffic stop
A southern Alberta RCMP officer was injured while conducting a traffic stop near Stavely on Friday.
RCMP say the officer, from the Claresholm detachment, pulled over a vehicle on northbound Highway 2 north of the town at roughly 12:15 p.m.
They left their cruiser, which had its emergency lights on, and were standing at the driver's side door of the vehicle that had been pulled over when a semi-trailer hit their police car.
The crash left the officer with minor injuries as a result of flying debris.
RCMP say the driver of the vehicle involved in the traffic stop was not injured, but their vehicle was damaged.
Police say the semi-trailer "failed to move to the left lane" before the crash, and that motorists in the area can expect delays while they investigate.
Stavely is located about 110 kilometres south of Calgary.
