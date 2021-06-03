Alberta RCMP recover stolen trailers filled with $80K worth of lumber

It’s a huge sigh of relief for a Calgary trucker who had two of his long-haul trailers stolen that were loaded with more than $80,000 worth of lumber.

Mounties recovered the trailers with the load of lumber intact shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday along Range Road 282 in Rocky View County, just northeast of Calgary, near Delacour.

According to RCMP, the trailers were found abandoned on the side of the road after someone reported them to police. The tractor portion of the trailer was located two kilometres from the area, also with no one inside.

No arrests have been made and no one has been taken into custody.

Calgary police is now working alongside RCMP investigators as the search for potential suspects is ongoing.

The trailers and lumber have since been returned to the original owner, Jose Gutierrez.

Gutierrez had parked both trailers filled with lumber at the Flying J truck stop near Barlow Trail on May 13. He had secured his product with king pin locks and safely stored it in the lot, which is monitored by video surveillance.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.