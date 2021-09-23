Alberta RCMP seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in home invasion

Alberta RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man believed to be "armed and dangerous."

The accused, 43-year-old Patrick Robert Kimmel, is wanted in connection with a home invasion in Drumheller over the weekend.

RCMP said the robbery happened in the community of Newcastle at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

It's alleged Kimmel entered a home while armed with a weapon and stole "personal items" from the occupants, according to an RCMP release.

Police said none of the occupants were injured in the robbery, which is believed to be targeted.

It's alleged Kimmel then left the home in a black early 2000s Ford Mustang.

Police said he should not be approached by the public if spotted, instead, you're asked to call 911.

Kimmel is wanted on charges of robbery with a weapon, break and enter, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

RCMP describe him as being 175 centimetres (5'9") tall and weighing 63 kilograms (139 pounds) with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said Kimmel has numerous hand and arm tattoos including bones, a dollar sign, clouds, a clown on his right forearm and cobras, bones and a skull on his left forearm

If you have information on Kimmel's whereabouts you can call Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.