Alberta RCMP seek armed-and-dangerous suspect who gave false name during arrest

RCMP in southern Alberta are on the hunt for a man who gave a false name and was released from custody following a May traffic stop where guns were seized on Highway 1 near Bassano, Alta.

Officers responded to reports of a suspected impaired driver on the Trans-Canada Highway near the city of Brooks, Alta. on May 11. The vehicle was stopped near Bassano and the two occupants were arrested.

A search of the vehicle yielded:

A loaded .22 sawed-off rifle;

A loaded 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun;

Ammo;

A stun gun;

A large hunting knife; and,

Drug paraphernalia.

Cecily Rae Mather, 27, of Cypress Country, Alta. was charged in connection with the investigation.

RCMP officials say the second suspect provided the name of a 30-year-old Edmonton man who shared his last name and charges were laid against the Edmontonian.

Investigators have since determined the arrested man, who has since been released from custody, was 31-year-old Dexter Louis Showers of Medicine Hat.

A warrant has been issued for Showers on 20 charges that include:

Identity fraud;

Obstructing a peace officer;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm; and,

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Showers is described as:

178 centimetres (5'10") tall;

Weighing 70 kilograms (154 lbs); and,

Having blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who encounters Showers, or has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact police immediately. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers. The wanted man should not be approached as he's considered armed and dangerous.