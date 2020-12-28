Alberta has recorded close to 4,500 new cases and 112 new deaths due to COVID-19 over the past five days, according to the latest provincial data.

The province reported 4,488 new cases between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27 with 917 of them being recorded yesterday.

The number of active cases fell each of the past five days and now stands at 15,487, though testing volume has also fallen significantly over the holiday period.

Despite the lower case numbers both hospitalizations and deaths continued to rise. There are now 878 Albertans being treated for the coronavirus in hospital, including 148 in intensive care units. Both of those numbers are pandemic highs.

The province will provide full data updates for the next two days, with limited data being posted on social media starting on Dec. 31.

Dr. Hinshaw will return for her next in-person update on Jan. 5 with full data updates returning the day before.