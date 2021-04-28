Alberta reminds drivers to slow down during Saturday highway cleanup

Alberta's annual highway cleanup is taking place on May 1.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, drivers are asked to watch out for volunteers participating in the annual Alberta highway cleanup.

The 45th highway cleanup is a way for organizations to raise money, as they earn $100 per kilometre cleaned.

Organizations include 4-H clubs, Scouts, Girl Guides, schools, church organizations and other non-profit groups.

Volunteers can be as young as nine years old, but all minors must be under adult supervision. All volunteers must complete a safety training program.

Participants have to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including masking and physical distancing.

Volunteers will be wearing bright orange safety vests, and drivers are asked to slow down, obey signs and use cation when passing cleanup crews.

Last year about 12,000 volunteers from 463 organizations involved in the highway cleanup earned a collective total of $925,635.

The groups cleaned more than 9,000 kilometres of highway and collected more than 32,000 bags of garbage.

If the weather does not cooperate, the cleanup will be held Saturday, May 8.